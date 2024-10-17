Exciting new changes are coming to one of Michigan's busiest airports.

Nearly 3,794,915 passengers traveled through Gerald R. Ford International Airport in 2023 alone.

I took a trip to San Jose, California last summer and that was my first flight post-Covid. I was curious to see what, if anything, about air travel had changed and I'll be the first to admit I had a little anxiety over my trip.

Thankfully, my first trip back through Gerald R. Ford (GRR)was an enjoyable one and that set the tone for my entire vacation; there's a reason GRR is ranked among the easiest, cleanest, and most enjoyable airports in the country.

Whether you're a relaxed traveler or an anxious one, the Gerald R. Ford airport has announced some new guest amenities that will elevate your experience.

New Sensory Room

To say travel can be stressful is the understatement of the century. For those with sensor sensitives a new sensory room just opened on Concourse A. Built to help travelers acclimate and feel more relaxed in their surroundings features include transition zone, active zone, respite zone, and an full-size Airplane Simulation Zone which according to a press release, "Prepares individuals for new sensory situations to decrease anxiety."

Bell's Taproom

While there's no shortage of craft beer at the Grand Rapids airport thirsty travelers will soon be able to quench their thirst with yet another iconic Michigan beer brand. In addition to the offerings at ALEtitude or the Founders brewhouse, Kalamazoo's legendary Bell's Brewery will soon have its own taproom on-site.

In a press release Tory Richardson, Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority President and CEO,

Since opening in 1985, Bell’s Brewery has been a beloved staple in our community...With an average of 10,000 passengers coming through our terminal daily—some of whom are first-time visitors to West Michigan—we are excited to showcase the vibrant local flavors of our region and hope all our travelers can enjoy the diverse options available to them

The new taproom will feature Bell's classics on tap like Two Hearted, Oberon, seasonal beers, and a few small bites and is expected to open this winter in Concourse B.

