See 1954’s ‘White Christmas’ On The Big Screen In Three Rivers

If you like to "follow the old man wherever he wants to go", then you should go to Three Rivers this weekend.

White Christmas begins on Christmas Eve, 1944, somewhere in Europe. The main characters are two World War II U.S. Army soldiers. One is a Broadway entertainer named Captain Bob Wallace (Bing Crosby) and the other an aspiring entertainer, Private First Class Phil Davis (Danny Kaye). Throughout the movie, the duo are on a romantic pursuit of two sisters. While following them, they end up at a lodge in Vermont, coincidentally owned by their former commanding officer Major General Thomas F. Waverly (Dean Jagger). Vermont is experiencing a warmer than usual winter. They learn that the lodge is struggling and they set out to make it an extra special Christmas for the General. It all leads up to an emotional and big finale.