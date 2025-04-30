Secret Stretch of Lakeshore is Among Most Scenic Trails in Michigan

The secret is out!

Just, don't tell anyone it was me who told you about it. This hidden hiking spot is popular among locals and offers some of the best vantage points of Lake Michigan, in my opinion. Here's how to find it:

One of my favorite areas to visit "Up North" no matter the time of year is the Pentwater-Ludington area. It's just far enough north that many vacationers from Chicago chose to end their road trip in St. Joseph or South Haven rather than drive the extra few hours.

Anyone who winds up in Pentwater or Ludington is because they want to be there.

Pentwater, MI Marina Pentwater Marina - Lauren G/TSM loading...

A few years ago during one of my summer visits to the area a local introduced me to one of the most enchanting spots I've ever been to and I haven't been able to stop thinking about it since. I'm sure most people drive right pass this secret spot without even knowing it's there!

Peter Pan Land

Known as "Peter Pan Land" the locals have claimed this land as if its their own. There are plenty of well-established trails that run throughout the property, that in addition to the psychedelic figures painted on the trees out there are all signs of the locals and teens who frequent the trails.

Peter Pan Land Ludington Peter Pan Land - Google Maps/Canva loading...

I've been dreaming about finding this spot again for years because it would be the perfect place to take in a gorgeous sunset over Lake Michigan and I believe I've finally found it through a few quick Google searches.

You can find the "trailhead" near the corner of S Lakeshore Dr. and W Bradshaw Rd. just south of Ludington. I don't know much about the property's history, but from what I've heard the property is actually now owned by Consumers Energy and therefore not open to the public.

