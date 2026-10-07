A local animal rescue that's helped countless creatures for five years now faces closure over a zoning dispute with township officials.

The future of Forgotten Souls Rescue and Rehab in Schoolcraft Township is uncertain as they fight a legal battle with the local government over zoning laws. The volunteer-run nonprofit has operated for five years, but a neighbor’s complaint prompted township scrutiny.

Forgotten Souls executive director Amanda Schepeler found out about a complaint from someone who lives a couple of houses down from the rescue in February of this year, according to WOOD TV:

I received a letter from zoning about a neighbor who said that he has had, you know, occasional problems with wildlife destroying his property and that he assumed they came from our house.

Schepeler has stated that the rescue hasn't had an animal escape, and she never releases animals in that area. She doesn't understand why the neighbor didn't communicate directly with her instead of going straight to the township.

TSM: Stacy Wilkey TSM: Stacy Wilkey

Get our free mobile app

Forgotten Souls Rescue and Rehab is asking the public to sign their petition to make sure these vulnerable animals have a fighting chance for a better future.

Schoolcraft Township's decision to close this rescue operation is alarming. The Township claims the facility does not meet certain zoning and operational standards. However, the benefits far outweigh these bureaucratic hurdles. Not only does the rescue provide crucial services to the animals, but it also enhances community welfare. With a little leeway and cooperation from the township, these issues can be resolved without resorting to such drastic measures.

Read More: SW Michigan Pets in Costumes

Read More: SW Michigan Pets in Costumes

As of October 7th, the petition has 1,631 signatures.

If you'd like to help this rescue, you can also donate via Venmo, PayPal, Cash App, or check. For all of that info, tap here and scroll to the bottom of the page.

10 Animals You Can’t Own As Pets In Michigan Some people really want to have an exotic pet in their home, but very rarely is it a good idea. And if you are looking to add a wild animal to your family, check out this list of animals you can not own as pets in Michigan.