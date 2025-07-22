Scammers Calling Michigan Residents Posing As State Troopers

Every day it seems as if the scammers are becoming smarter and finding new ways to take advantage of people. They try everything from door-to-door scams, phishing text, and even emails, making them relentless in their efforts. For the most part, many people have learned the signs to identify a scam and don't fall for them but every once in a while, we slip up.

Scammers have done a great job of finding ways to make people panic and disregard their critical thinking skills in these high-pressure situations. Most of the time scammers are looking for ways to gain access to someone's personal information or banking information. They are either looking to do malicious activity under that person's identity or want to steal their money.

The most recent scam affecting residents in Michigan uses jail time to scare victims into providing sensitive information. Michigan State Police are reporting that scammers are making calls posing as state troopers to execute an arrest warrant.

Have You Gotten Any Weird Scam Calls Recently?

MLive Reports:

This is a scam, MSP officials said, as a real state police trooper would notify you of an arrest warrant in person."Please do not fall victim to this scam," MSP officials said on their X page.

Read More: FBI Alerts Michigan Of Stock Trading Scams

Always remember that if something seems suspicious to run through the checks of verifying the number, name, and other relevant information. Also, you should never provide sensitive or personal information over the phone, in email, or text. Also, I don't mean to be that guy, but I would imagine that most people know if they have a warrant out for their arrest or not.