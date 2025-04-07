ALERT: Major Meat Recall Now Affects Stores In Michigan & Indiana

Many Indiana and Michigan residents keep their favorite meat in their refrigerator or freezer as the main dish for their meals. However, a major meat recall is now affecting grocery stores in Indiana and Michigan, and residents are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers.

According to the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), more than 22,000 pounds of sausage have been recalled after some consumers said they found hard plastic in the product. The products were distributed to grocery stores across 10 states, including Michigan and Indiana, and residents are urged to check for the following:

Johnsonville, LLC, based in Momence, Illinois, has recalled 22,672 pounds of its product, "Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst" produced on February 5, 2025, with the following packaging information:

19-oz. Sealed firm tray packages containing five pieces of “Johnsonville BRATS CHEDDAR Bratwurst” and the package code B9FOD.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products, FSIS shared in the recall announcement. It added that anyone concerned about an injury should contact a health care provider.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service encourages consumers to check their freezers for the product. Recalled brats should not be eaten, and consumers in Michigan and Indiana should throw the product away or return to the place of purchase for a refund.

