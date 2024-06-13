Is Saugatuck, Michigan the Best Lake Town in the United States?

A handful of Michigan towns will forever be in the conversation about the best lake towns to vacation in America. Is this Lake Michigan town the best in the U.S.?

An article from April of 2023 has started getting a lot of traction again. That Country Living article declares the Allegan County town of Saugatuck to be one of the best Lake town destinations in America. Here's why Country Living loved Saugatuck,

Saugatuck has 12 miles of award-winning beaches, a thriving arts community, plenty of hiking trails, unique shops, and more. Hop on your private bus tour to the area's can't-miss wineries and breweries. Cruise around the Kalamazoo River and Lake Michigan at sunset with Sailing Saugatuck, and if you're wondering where to stay, reviewers love The Hotel Saugatuck for a luxe getaway.

Saugatuck, Michigan, Lake Town Canva loading...

The title of the best lake town in America will vary depending on the publication. For example, Saugatuck isn't even mentioned in a recent Travel and Leisure article. The only Michigan town in that article is Charlevoix. Saugatuck was the 8th best Michigan lake town to live in according to Redfin.

Get our free mobile app

I'm sure that I'm not alone in thinking that there should have been more than one Michigan lake town on the list for Country Living's 'Best Lake Town Destinations in America.' South Haven, St. Joe and Traverse City should also be on the list. What do you think?

READ MORE: THIS MICHIGAN TOWN MAY BE THE FURTHEST AWAY FROM ANY GREAT LAKE

The 11 Best Beaches in Michigan on Great Lakes If you're looking for Michigan's Best Great Lakes Beaches, look no further than US News' 2024 ranking of the Best Beaches on the Great Lakes. Using beach and water quality, surrounding amenities, and attractions, among other criteria, US News has selected the 11 best beach options. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow