We all want to support local artists, and we should whenever we get the chance. But, only every once in a while do I see a piece of work that makes me gasp.

I came across this North Michigan artist on Tiktok. On the app, she goes by Samantha Hall or @samanthahallart. While she hasn't uploaded a ton of videos, the ones she has uploaded stopped my endless scrolling in its tracks.

Using only pencils, Samantha creates these incredibly life-like drawings of animals native to Michigan (and some pets, too.)

Check out a few below:

That Black Bear, though!

Currently, she doesn't have a huge Tiktok following which, to me, is shocking. But, you can also find her on Instagram where she has a link to her store should you be interested in purchasing one of her creations.

She's not the only North Michigan artist creating incredible works of art. Though in another style, I recently came across an artist who created an entire series titled Yooper Gnomes and they are just so cute:

