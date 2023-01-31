Check Out These Stunning Drawings Done by a North Michigan Artist
We all want to support local artists, and we should whenever we get the chance. But, only every once in a while do I see a piece of work that makes me gasp.
I came across this North Michigan artist on Tiktok. On the app, she goes by Samantha Hall or @samanthahallart. While she hasn't uploaded a ton of videos, the ones she has uploaded stopped my endless scrolling in its tracks.
Using only pencils, Samantha creates these incredibly life-like drawings of animals native to Michigan (and some pets, too.)
Check out a few below:
That Black Bear, though!
Currently, she doesn't have a huge Tiktok following which, to me, is shocking. But, you can also find her on Instagram where she has a link to her store should you be interested in purchasing one of her creations.
She's not the only North Michigan artist creating incredible works of art. Though in another style, I recently came across an artist who created an entire series titled Yooper Gnomes and they are just so cute: