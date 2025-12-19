Many Michigan residents use rock salt to melt ice and prevent dangerous slips, making surfaces safer for walking and driving in winter. However, using rock salt poses other hidden dangers, and Michigan residents are urged to stop using it.

Michigan Residents Urged To Stop Using Salt On Icy Driveways

According to Popular Science, sodium chloride, also known as table salt, and calcium chloride are the products most commonly used by homeowners. Applying them on top of a layer of ice or snow results in slush, which can then be shoveled. The amount to use depends on the type of chemical being used, and experts warn that more is not better. Using rock salt leads to potentially dangerous consequences.

Get our free mobile app

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Not only is overuse costly, but it can also cause skin irritation, dryness, and minor burns for humans and pets. Salt also runs off into streams, lakes, and groundwater, impacting drinking water (one teaspoon of salt can pollute five gallons of water) and the environment. It can take decades for road salt to flush out of a watershed. Excessive salt also corrodes roads, bridges, and even personal property. Michigan residents are urged to do the following when using salt for deicing:

Shovel first. Clear all snow from driveways and sidewalks before it turns to ice. Salt should only be used after the snow is removed and only in areas where it's needed for safety.

Distribute salt evenly. Clumped salt is wasted salt.

Untreated salt stops working if the temperature is below 15 degrees. When temperatures drop that low, switch to sand for traction or choose a different deicer formulated for colder temperatures.

11 Items That Are Illegal To Throw Away In Michigan Michigan has strict regulations to protect the environment and public health. Certain items are illegal to throw away in the state. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson