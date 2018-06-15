Salmonella Outbreak Has Been Linked Back To Kellogg’s Cereal

The salmonella outbreak that affected 73 people across 31 states has been linked to Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yesterday, Kellogg released a statement yesterday announcing that they would be recalling 15.3-ounce and 23-ounce boxes of the cereal with a "best if used by" date from June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019 labeled on them.

CNN reports that the CDC stated that "those who fell ill reported eating the Honey Smacks cereal more than another cereal." Kellogg, a Battle Creek company, started an investigation with a third-party manufacturer that produces the cereal after the CDC and Food & Drug Administration contacted them about the reported illnesses. Although 24 people have been hospitalized, there are no reported deaths.

The UPC code for the recalled 15.3-ounce boxes is 38000 39103, and 38000 14810 for the 23-ounce boxes. If you've eaten any of these boxes and are suffering from fever, diarrhea and/or abdominal pain 12-72 hours after consumption, contact a physician.