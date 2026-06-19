Local Hospitals Get Their Safety Report Cards For 2026
Spring 2026 brought some surprising grades for local hospitals. Grab a seat as we break down who’s shining and who’s struggling.
The Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card for each of the 79 hospitals in Michigan, based on patient safety. There were 5 hospitals in Southwest Michigan in this report. Let's take a deep dive into the patient safety reports of the local hospitals in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Niles, and Benton Harbor.
For more than two decades, The Leapfrog Group has contributed to making the health care system better, improving the choices patients can make, and preventing needless deaths.
Leapfrog graded hospitals in Southwest Michigan for patient safety in the following categories: Infections, Safety Problems, Problems with Surgery, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff.
Safety Grades for Southwest Michigan Hospitals Spring 2026
Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals - Niles Hospital: Grade A
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff
Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals in Niles has received A's and B's over the last 3 years.
Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.
Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals - St. Joseph Hospital: Grade A
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Infections
Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals in St. Joe has received A's and B's over the last 3 years.
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses, and Hospital Staff
Beacon Kalamazoo has received A and B grades over the last 3 years.
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Doctors, Nurses, and Hospital Staff
Bronson Methodist Hospital received B safety grades in 2025 and C safety grades in 2024.
- Practices to Prevent Errors
- Problems with Surgery
- Doctors, Nurses, and Hospital Staff
Bronson Battle Creek has floated between B's and C's over the last 3 years.
Tap the button below to see the full list of the safest hospitals in the state of Michigan.
Read More: 25 Hospitals In Michigan Earn ‘A’ Grade For Safety, Up From 17
Newsweek’s Best Hospitals in Michigan for 2025
Gallery Credit: Scott Clow
If you'd like to comb through the patient safety grades of individual hospitals in Michigan, Indiana, or any other state, you can get all of that info from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade official website by tapping here.