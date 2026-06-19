Spring 2026 brought some surprising grades for local hospitals. Grab a seat as we break down who’s shining and who’s struggling.

The Leapfrog Group releases an in-depth report card for each of the 79 hospitals in Michigan, based on patient safety. There were 5 hospitals in Southwest Michigan in this report. Let's take a deep dive into the patient safety reports of the local hospitals in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Niles, and Benton Harbor.

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Leapfrog graded hospitals in Southwest Michigan for patient safety in the following categories: Infections, Safety Problems, Problems with Surgery, Practices to Prevent Errors, and Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff.

Safety Grades for Southwest Michigan Hospitals Spring 2026

Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals - Niles Hospital: Grade A

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This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses & Hospital Staff

Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals in Niles has received A's and B's over the last 3 years.

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals - St. Joseph Hospital: Grade A

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This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories:

Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Infections

Corewell Health Lakeland Hospitals in St. Joe has received A's and B's over the last 3 years.

Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here

Beacon Kalamazoo: Grade B

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This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses, and Hospital Staff Beacon Kalamazoo has received A and B grades over the last 3 years. Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo: Grade B

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This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: Practices to Prevent Errors

Doctors, Nurses, and Hospital Staff Bronson Methodist Hospital received B safety grades in 2025 and C safety grades in 2024. Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Bronson Battle Creek: Grade C

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This hospital was ranked among the best in Michigan in the following categories: Practices to Prevent Errors

Problems with Surgery

Doctors, Nurses, and Hospital Staff Bronson Battle Creek has floated between B's and C's over the last 3 years. Get the full report on this hospital's safety grade by tapping here.

Tap the button below to see the full list of the safest hospitals in the state of Michigan.

Read More: 25 Hospitals In Michigan Earn ‘A’ Grade For Safety, Up From 17

Read More: 25 Hospitals In Michigan Earn ‘A’ Grade For Safety, Up From 17

Newsweek’s Best Hospitals in Michigan for 2025 Newsweek ranked Michigan’s top hospitals for 2025 by looking at trusted data and real patient feedback. They used government quality scores, a national hospital survey, ratings from medical experts, and patient reviews of their care. Here's a look at Newsweek’s Best Hospitals in Michigan for 2025 Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

If you'd like to comb through the patient safety grades of individual hospitals in Michigan, Indiana, or any other state, you can get all of that info from the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade official website by tapping here.