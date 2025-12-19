Many Indiana residents use salad dressing to add flavor to leafy greens, roasted vegetables, and fruits. However, residents are warned that a popular salad dressing has been recalled, which could lead to consuming a dangerous meal.

Salad Dressing Recalled In Indiana May Contain 'Foreign Objects'

Thousands of cases of salad dressing have been recalled due to the presence of “foreign objects,” the Food and Drug Administration announced. More than 3,500 cases of salad dressing may be contaminated with "black plastic planting material" in granulated onion. The FDA has classified the recall from California-based Ventura Foods as a “Class II” recall, meaning the use of or exposure to the product could lead to temporary and adverse health consequences.

All recalled products are 1-gallon container size or service deli-sized bottles. Regular grocery store-sized products do not appear to be affected. The FDA said the products were distributed to seven retailers operating across 42 locations in multiple states, including Indiana. The recalled dressings include:

Italian Salad Dressing , 1 gallon, SKU: 7 67367 00518 4

, 1 gallon, SKU: 7 67367 00518 4 Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip , 1 gallon, SKU: 7 34730 53243 1

, 1 gallon, SKU: 7 34730 53243 1 Ventura Caesar Dressing , 2,000 pounds, SKU: 00 026700 17360 8

, 2,000 pounds, SKU: 00 026700 17360 8 Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing , 1 gallon, SKU: 0 93901 72607 0

, 1 gallon, SKU: 0 93901 72607 0 Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing , 1 gallon, SKU: 0 93901 78134 5

, 1 gallon, SKU: 0 93901 78134 5 Caesar Dressing (Costco Service Deli) , SKU: 0 26700 19376 7

, SKU: 0 26700 19376 7 Caesar Dressing (Costco Food Court) , SKU: 0 26700 19376 7

, SKU: 0 26700 19376 7 Hidden Valley, Buttermilk Ranch, 1 gallon, SKU: 0 26700 19192 3

Costco issued an alert in November notifying customers that it was recalling the Ventura Foods dressings. The retailer also informed customers to stop consuming the products and return them to stores for a full refund.

