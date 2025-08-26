Planning a getaway in Michigan requires finding the perfect hotel that offers a comfortable and relaxing stay, which also provides a wide range of amenities. One resort has been named the best hotel for an unforgettable stay in the Great Lakes state.

Saint John's Resort Named Best Hotel In Michigan

U.S. News and World Report named the top hotels in Michigan using a combination of guest rankings, awards, and hotel class to determine who makes it to the top of their list. The top resort in the state offers luxury accommodations, fine dining, and high-quality service to ensure an enjoyable experience.

Get our free mobile app

Saint John's Resort in Plymouth ranks #1 in Michigan for providing a peaceful and relaxing escape, making it a heavenly getaway for all visitors. U.S. News and World Report says:

Travelers say a stay at this retreat in Plymouth, Michigan, is well worth the trek to Detroit's suburbs. Appealing to both business and leisure travelers, Saint John's Resort features a 24-hour fitness center, a pool, and 26 rooms for meetings and events. If you still have any lingering energy, arrange a tee time at the hotel's 18-hole golf course before relaxing in the Jacuzzi or curling up in your digs.

Saint John's Resort guests enjoy the spacious and beautifully decorated rooms, providing maximum comfort and a great night's sleep.

Guests can enjoy fine dining at FIVE Steakhouse and authentic Irish fare at the pub, Doyle's.

Book your stay at Michigan's best hotel, Saint John's Resort in Plymouth.

The 11 Best Beaches in Michigan on Great Lakes If you're looking for Michigan's Best Great Lakes Beaches, look no further than US News' 2024 ranking of the Best Beaches on the Great Lakes. Using beach and water quality, surrounding amenities, and attractions, among other criteria, US News has selected the 11 best beach options. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow