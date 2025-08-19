How These Michigan Products Made The State Famous

Every state in the country is known for different things and Michigan has a number of things that we are known for. Firstly, there are two things we are known for that don't make our state look all that great, the terrible conditions of the road and our terrible winters. Lucky for us, we have dozens of things that people enjoy about our beautiful state.

For starters, the Great Lakes have always been an attraction the people have enjoyed, the sand dunes, Pictured Rocks, Michigan's Adventure, and many other museums have drawn millions of visitors over the years. Although we have these things to drawn people in, these aren't the most famous things to draw people in.

Food

Starting in the food industry, Michigan is known for several brands and chains that got their start right here in the Mitten. Obviously, pizza is one of the first things that comes to mind as both Little Caesars and Domino's started here, and Detroit has their own deep dish style pizza. Then you can't forget about Better Made potato chips and Faygo pops, that's a whole meal right there.

Then, there is the most famous food label from Michigan, it's a global brand that is bound to be in just about any home you visit. Kellogg's which is known for their cereal but has several different products they provide to their consumers. They recently just sold their business to the parent company of Nutella for $3 billion.

Auto

It's no surprise that the auto industry would be mentioned during this conversation. As travel became more prominent throughout the years, they needed to find faster ways to get to and from destinations, eventually the motor vehicle would be invented. Michigan has a large hand in the invention and progression of the motor vehicle.

There are two names that come to mind instantly when thinking of Michigan and the auto industry, General Motors and Ford Motor Company. The latter has a much larger history with Henry T Ford and the beginning of an era that has continued to progress, meanwhile General Motors saw the blueprint and wanted to be slightly different.

Others

Carhartt is another brand that comes to mind as their hats, outdoor gear, and other products have grown popularity across the country. Pfizer, which started in Kalamazoo, is largely known in the pharmaceutical world, especially after their COVID vaccine response.

Both Whirlpool and La-Z-Boy got their starts in Michigan during the early parts of the 20th century and now they are both household names. Many people may not realize it but they are surrounded by products that remind them of the greatest mitten shaped state, Michigan.