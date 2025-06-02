Saharan Dust Will Bring Fiery Sunsets to Indiana This Weekend

First smoke from Canadian wildfires, now this!

After a haze of smoke covered much of the Midwest, including states like Michigan and Indiana, a different type of cloud is now headed towards the Hoosier state.

Here's What You Can Expect:

Isn't weather weird?! Just over the last couple of weeks we've experienced raging severe weather, smoke coming in from the North, a solar storm which put Indiana on aurora-watch, and now we've got dust coming in from the South this weekend-- what a time to be alive!

According to a post from the Indiana Weather Network we're in for a treat as fiery sunsets are to be expected the weekend of June 6, 2025:

Saharan dust will likely make an appearance next weekend! This could lead to vivid orange/red tinted sunsets! Air quality should not be affected as this dust should remain elevated in the atmosphere.

Is the Dust Dangerous?

On the contrary! Saharan dust is quite beneficial to the ecosystem according to multiple sources including Fox 59 which writes,

...bringing minerals rich in iron and phosphorous to the area. As a result, the dust acts as a fertilizer, assisting forests and other soils and vegetation to gain important nutrients...It’s been said that the dust also serves to lower the humidity, stealing moisture from the air.

Additionally, hot air from the surface of the desert must rise carrying fine dust particles with it. The air then gets swept to the highest part of the atmosphere where it is swept to the western hemisphere by the Trade Winds.

If you or loved one experiences breathing complications it is recommended to stay indoors, use a HEPA filter while at home or in the office, and if you must be outside wearing a KN95 mask is advised.

