With the warmer weather arriving in Michigan, now is the perfect time to enjoy the fresh air and explore nature's beauty by hiking in the Great Lakes state. However, there are several warnings officials urge residents to be aware of before heading out on a hike in Michigan.

Safety Warnings Issued For Hikers In Michigan

Michigan has some of the nation's most beautiful hiking trails that offer an incredible experience, especially during warmer weather months. With kids out of school, people taking vacation, and longer days to enjoy nature's beauty, more people are hitting the trails, both seasoned veterans and newcomers. Whether you’ve been hiking your entire life or you’re just starting, there are certain precautions experts warn residents to take to avoid potentially dangerous situations.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) warns that it's crucial to check the DNR website for alerts and warnings, especially in areas with fire danger or trail closures due to weather or maintenance. The biggest mistake is not adequately planning for a hike. Planning is an important step in being prepared and ready for your adventure.

Most hikers, even experienced ones, spend too much time and energy worrying about threats like bears and snakes, and not enough time concerning themselves with dull but common dangers like germs, blisters, and hypothermia. Residents are urged to check below for the full list of warnings and tips before they lace up their hiking boots and hit the trails in Michigan.

