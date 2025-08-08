Whether you're looking for a place to travel to or somewhere to call home, Michigan is home to places that offer adventures in big cities or small-town escapes. And one Michigan community has now been named one of the safest cities in America for both residents and out-of-towners.

This Michigan Community Is Named One Of America's Safest Cities

Love Exploring ranked the best cities in the U.S. that have successfully cultivated safe environments, with 15 cities making the list. The list was created using data from a Money Geek report analyzing 292 American cities. The report combines statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation with academic research. And one Michigan community is ranked among the Top 10 safest cities in the nation.

Sterling Heights ranks as the #10 safest city in America. LoveExploring says Sterling Heights makes the list, not only for its low crime rates but also for its strong community ties and overall quality of life:

Part of the Detroit metro area, Sterling Heights is Michigan’s fourth-largest city. It boasts plenty of open spaces, with 31 parks and 15 miles of trails, as well as hosting lots of events and festivals throughout the year.

And the Money Geek numbers solidify its safety ranking.

Adding to its appeal are the low violent and property crime rates, with the latest figures showing that the city had a crime cost per capita of $449. The violent crime rate was 168 incidents, with 1,111 property crimes per 100,000 residents.

Michigan's most dangerous cities have also been revealed, and you can check those rankings below.

