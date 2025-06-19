Kalamazoo adventurers, it’s time to hit the road! Six nearby national parks promise outdoor fun without the hassle of airport security.

Want to get away, but air travel feels a little dangerous these days? Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway as a couple or something fun to do for the entire family, a road trip to a National Park may be exactly what you need.

With help from Stacker, below we have the 6 closest National Parks to Kalamazoo sorted by distance, starting with the closest National Park.

6 National Parks within Driving Distance from Kalamazoo

Number 1: Indiana Dunes National Park in Indiana

Location: Beverly Shores, Indiana

88 Miles One Way Drive Time: A little over 90 minutes.

Number 2: Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio

Location: Cleveland/Akron, Ohio Area

Distance: 217 Miles

One Way Drive Time: 4 hours

Number 3: Gateway Arch National Park in Missouri

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Distance: 350 Miles

One Way Drive Time: A little over 6 hours.

Number 4: Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky

Location: Brownsville, Kentucky

Distance: 351 Miles

One Way Drive Time: Nearly 7 hours.

Number 5: New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia

Location: Fayetteville, West Virginia

Distance: 372 Miles

One Way Drive Time: 8 and a half hours.

Number 6: Isle Royale National Park, in Michigan

Location: An Island in Lake Superior (part of the Michigan Upper Peninsula.)

Distance: 430 Miles

One Way Drive Time: 10 Hours

If you're looking for a National Park, a bit further from home. Tap here for the full list from Stacker.com.

What is your favorite road trip destination? Let us know in the comments.

Be safe out there and keep these important tips in mind when you hit the road.

