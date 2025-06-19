Road Trip To These Stunning National Parks From Kalamazoo

Photo by Mark Vihtelic on Unsplash

Kalamazoo adventurers, it’s time to hit the road! Six nearby national parks promise outdoor fun without the hassle of airport security.

Want to get away, but air travel feels a little dangerous these days?  Whether you're looking for a romantic getaway as a couple or something fun to do for the entire family, a road trip to a National Park may be exactly what you need.

With help from Stacker, below we have the 6 closest National Parks to Kalamazoo sorted by distance, starting with the closest National Park.

6 National Parks within Driving Distance from Kalamazoo

Number 1: Indiana Dunes National Park in Indiana

Photo by Adam Bouse on Unsplash
  • Location: Beverly Shores, Indiana
  • Distance: 88 Miles
  • One Way Drive Time: A little over 90 minutes.

 

Number 2: Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio

Photo by Mark Vihtelic on Unsplash
Location: Cleveland/Akron, Ohio Area
Distance: 217 Miles
One Way Drive Time: 4 hours

 

Number 3: Gateway Arch National Park in Missouri

Photo by Andy Feliciotti on Unsplash
Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Distance: 350 Miles
One Way Drive Time: A little over 6 hours.

Number 4: Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky

Canva
Location: Brownsville, Kentucky
Distance: 351 Miles
One Way Drive Time: Nearly 7 hours.

 

Number 5: New River Gorge National Park in West Virginia

Canva
Location: Fayetteville, West Virginia
Distance: 372 Miles
One Way Drive Time: 8 and a half hours.

Number 6: Isle Royale National Park, in Michigan

Canva
Location: An Island in Lake Superior (part of the Michigan Upper Peninsula.)
Distance: 430 Miles
One Way Drive Time: 10 Hours

If you're looking for a National Park, a bit further from home.  Tap here for the full list from Stacker.com.

What is your favorite road trip destination?  Let us know in the comments.

Be safe out there and keep these important tips in mind when you hit the road.

