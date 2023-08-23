Major Pharmacy Chain Closing Stores Across the U.S., But What About Michigan?

In this post-Covid world it's something we hear of all too often, but that still doesn't make news of major layoffs and business closings any easier to handle.

Sadly, the effects of the pandemic have hit small mom and pop businesses the hardest; just in the last 2 years we've lost local establishments like Food Dance in Kalamazoo, Rock n' Roll Donuts in Battle Creek, Brewster's in Portage, and even Amish Oak Treasures in Otsego-- just to name a few!

That doesn't mean that big box retailers are safe either. Take Bed Bath and Beyond stores, for example! Believe it or not even pharmacies are having a rough go of it as major pharmacy chain Rite Aid has begun closing some of its 2,300 drugstores across the country.

Does that include Michigan?

What's Happening at Rite Aid?

The Philadelphia-based drugstore chain has reported net losses over the last several quarters and has even go so far as to close 145 stores over the last year that have been underperforming.

In fact, the Rite Aid pharmacy in Coldwater, MI closed its doors in early 2023 and transferred prescriptions over to nearby Walgreens in the process. In a statement to local newspaper The Daily Reporter the drugstore company said,

A decision to close a store is one we take very seriously and is based on a variety of factors including business strategy, lease and rent considerations, local business conditions and viability, and store performance

What About Us?

At this point it seems like like Rite Aid is focusing their closings further east, in states like New Jersey and New York. As of this writing the 274 Michigan stores, including 15+ locations right here in West Michigan, will not be affected by further closures.

Which is a relief-- for now!

