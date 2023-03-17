With Brewster’s Kalamazoo Set to Close, What About Otsego and Paw Paw?

Say it ain't so! Kalamazoo-area diners are still trying to process the unexpected news that one of our long-time favorite restaurants is set to close its doors for good-- and you only have a few days left to say goodbye.

Family-owned and operated since 1998, Brewster's Fine Food and Spirits has operated three locations in Southwest Michigan throughout Kalamazoo, Paw Paw, and Otsego. Sadly, after this weekend that number will be reduced to 2.

Get our free mobile app

I can't stress enough how sudden and unexpected this news is. The restaurant only just shared the news on its Facebook page writing,

Thank you for your patronage for 32 years. It has been an honor to be a part of the community here in Kalamazoo, Michigan. We appreciate that you chose to spend time with us. Sharing your retirement, birthdays, anniversaries, business meetings and memories at our Kalamazoo location.

What Happened?

Brewster's says they held numerous discussions and explored various alternatives, but unfortunately, they were forced to make the difficult decision to close their location off of I-94 on Portage Road next to the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport.

The restaurant group didn't go into specifics, but I'm sure this can be chalked up to fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic which resulted in supply chain and staffing shortages.

Several of the restaurant's locations, including Kalamazoo, were targeted by thieves and robbed last spring which I'm sure doesn't help matters. Plus, with the headache of the ongoing construction project on I-94, it sounds like the odds were stacked against Brewster's.

Final Goodbyes

Brewster's Kalamazoo will now join the long list of now-closed restaurants like Food Dance, Café Meli, and Rock and Roll Donuts in Battle Creek.

Your last chance to visit Brewster's Kalamazoo location will be Sunday, March 19. However, there's no mention of plans to close the group's Otsego or Paw Paw locations-- and hopefully, it stays that way!

Here's what patrons had to say:

"Kudos and bravo to Julee Burke and her 30+ years of hard work at this location...I’m certain that customers and coworkers alike will miss you dearly, and are thankful to have had you in their lives as much as I am." - Marlee Broekema

"Oh man, that was our go to place for lunch and dinners. My wife & I first met there. You'll be missed" - Wayne Bradley

"We will miss coming on Thursdays for our Air Zoo reunion lunches. After 20 plus years - thanks for the memories and friendships" - Tamra Stafford

These Michigan Restaurants Have All Sadly Closed Since Appearing on National TV You'd think an appearance on a national TV show like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives or Restaurant: Impossible would guarantee success for a restaurant.

That hasn't been the case for these six restaurants, all of which have closed after being featured on national television.