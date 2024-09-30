Welcome to the rock and roll family!

This story feels like it was ripped straight out of a Hollywood movie. Grammy winner and Michigan native Billy Strings and his wife Ally just welcome their first child. Congratulations!

As Bluegrass star Billy Strings was preparing for opening night of a fun-filled weekend at his own Renewal music festival in Buena Vista, CO, Strings was suddenly called away home to Michigan after receiving word his wife Ally's water had just broken.

Can you imagine putting in months of money and hard work into planning your own music festival only to miss it because your wife is giving birth to your first child?! What timing. Strings explains,

I arrived in Buena vista Thursday night ready to rock out at renewal...but knowing in the back of my mind that there’s a chance I might have to get back to Michigan at a moments notice if my wife went into labor... Friday morning I got to the festival site and did a soundcheck...I was hanging out backstage getting ready to rehearse for our set when my wife called and told me her water broke

It almost sounds like that Hollywood cliché where the big shot rock star is racing to make it to the hospital in time to see their child born. Thank goodness Billy had a little help from his friends on-stage and behind the scenes:

I immediately hopped on a jet (thank you ringo starr for lending me your ride) and headed back...I got to Michigan Friday night around midnight and we have been in labor ever since.. we labored all day yesterday and we’re still in the race.

Thankfully, Strings made it back to Michigan-- with days to spare!

Shout out to wife Ally for being one tough mama; Ally's water broke sometime Thursday and after laboring all Friday and Saturday, Billy shared the announcement of his son's birth the morning of September 30, 2024:

After a long delivery, he’s here! Mommy and baby are both doing great . I’m a dad.

About Billy Strings:

Born William Lee Apostol, "Billy Strings" is one of the hottest touring acts in the country right now. Over the last several years Billy Strings has exploded onto the scene, garnering accolades from both the jam band and bluegrass communities.

Strings' album Home won a Grammy award for "Best Bluegrass Album" in 2021. He's been named "New Artist of the Year", "Guitar Player of the Year", and "Entertainer of the Year" by the International Bluegrass Music Association, and was recently interviewed by Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning for a feature that called Strings, "The future of Bluegrass."

