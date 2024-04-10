Michigan Native, Grammy Winner Backs Affordable Housing in Grand Rapids

There's no place like home! And there's nothing quite like a Billy Strings concert.

Thankfully worlds are colliding as one of Michigan's own is giving back in a major way. Here's what we know about the new affordable housing development coming to Grand Rapids, MI.

If you haven't heard of bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings, have you been living under a rock? Born William Lee Apostol in Lansing, MI "Billy Strings" as he's referred to, is one of the hottest touring acts in the country right now.

Over the last several years Billy Strings has exploded onto the scene. Garnering accolades from both the jam band and bluegrass communities, Strings has amassed a large and loyal fanbase and the rest of the music industry is starting to notice!

Strings' album Home won a Grammy award for "Best Bluegrass Album" in 2021. He's been named "New Artist of the Year", "Guitar Player of the Year", and "Entertainer of the Year" by the International Bluegrass Music Association, and was recently interviewed by Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Morning for a feature that called Strings, "The future of Bluegrass."

And he's only 31 years old.

Billy Gives Back

A recent sold-out Halloween shindig at Grand Rapids' Van Andel Arena and impromptu shred session at nearby venue The Pyramid Scheme must have tugged at Billy's heartstrings as he just made several large donations to affordable housing projects in the area.

Crain's Grand Rapids Business reports the bluegrass star contributed $75,000 across two separate donations to back the non-profit Well House and their mission to provide affordable access to housing.

In an interview with Crain's Strings said,

I grew up around there, and I've seen the homeless population in downtown Grand Rapids...now that I'm grown up, it feels nice to give back to the community

Executive Director of Well House, John Glover, told Crain's the donation by Strings will be used to build three new housing projects in southeast Grand Rapids.

Thanks, Billy!

