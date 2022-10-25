A Year After Grand Opening, Vintage Portage Retail Store Is Now For Sale

In case you haven't noticed, mid-century modern (MCM) is so hot right now! The popular American décor style from the mid-1950s and '60s has seen a resurgence over the last several years which has given rise to specialty thrift stores across the country.

One of my favorite MCM shops in the Southwest Michigan area is Retroflection Vintage Shop near the Crossroads Mall in Portage. I've personally bought many macramé plant hangers and pieces of vintage clothing there so imagine my surprise when they dropped this news on their Facebook page,

Hey, friends! If you, or anyone you know is interested in owning a retro/Mid-Century mod/record/vintage clothing store, please let me know...We have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into the business the past year, and it shows...We are currently the only storefront in Kalamazoo/Portage that offers such a wide selection of curated items specific to Mid-Century-early 2000s. Please spread the word and let me know if you have any questions!

For Sale?

After only a year in business, why the sudden change? The owners went on to explain they've received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to move to Baja California, Mexico to an oceanside property which is something the couple has always dreamed of doing-- hey, that's my dream too!

What's Included:

In only a year the business has grown to include over 130+ vendors within their 4,000 sq. foot retail space located directly off Romence Rd. Included in the sale is some $250,000 worth of inventory. Basically, you'd be buying the entire business as-is. Know anyone who's interested in owning a vintage shop?

Thrifting in SW Michigan

Though the future of Retroflection is unknown, never fear! There are still several vintage retailers in and around Kalamazoo that specialize in Mid-century modern décor including The Vintage Modern Shop in Richland and Trystcraft in Kalamazoo, and even Oliver and Co. Vintage in Paw Paw.

Where's your favorite spot to hunt for old MCM treasures?

New Vintage Shop, Retroflection In Kalamazoo