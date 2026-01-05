The new year brings significant changes for Michigan residents and businesses in the Great Lakes state. One of those changes includes several major retail chains and restaurants in Michigan announcing they will permanently close their doors in 2026.

Retailers And Restaurants In Michigan Closing Their Doors In 2026

It was another hard year for traditional brick-and-mortar retail in 2025. We said goodbye to Joann Fabrics, Party City, Rite Aid, and more. While 2026 has just started, major retailers and restaurants are already planning to shutter locations in the new year. From baby clothes to groceries to fast food, several national chains have announced plans to downsize or close completely.

According to CNN, the reasons for abrupt closures include bankruptcy, more online sales, stopping the loss of money from underperforming locations, and a change in customer spending habits. And that means thousands of locations of big brand stores are scheduled to shut down soon, including one of America's oldest department stores.

Sears closed its last Michigan location at Westland Shopping Center in 2021. With only 5 stores left in the U.S., the department store may see its final wave of closures in 2026. Sears also continues to sell goods on its website; however, some items are sold by third parties.

While many Michigan residents prefer online shopping, brick-and-mortar locations offer the convenience of buying what you need now. Here’s what we know about closures coming in 2026:

