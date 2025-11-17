Many Indiana residents are making plans for the Thanksgiving holiday, with shopping and menu planning for the big day. However, several major retail chains have confirmed Thanksgiving Day closures, which could inconvenience shoppers.

These Major Retailers In Indiana Will Be Closed For Thanksgiving

Hundreds of retail stores in Indiana are open 7 days a week to accommodate our shopping needs. Several are also open during the holidays, which helps if you need a last-minute gift or food item for your holiday meal. But more chains are announcing closures as a nod to consumer spending habits and to demonstrate care for their workers. And shoppers in Indiana are warned that this year, even more stores will be closed for Thanksgiving.

The holiday closures are a stark contrast to several years ago, when shoppers were finishing Thanksgiving dinner early so they could get to the mall or other stores for a jump on Black Friday sales. With the growth of online shopping, retailers aren’t as reliant on holidays to drive sales anymore.

Critics have long blasted retailers for opening on Thanksgiving, saying employees should enjoy the holiday with family instead of bracing for hordes of bargain-hungry shoppers. And this year, more retailers are following suit and remaining closed for 24 hours. Check the list below to see which retailers will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Indiana Retailers Closed Thanksgiving 2025 Here's a list of retailers that will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, 2025. Gallery Credit: Travis Sams