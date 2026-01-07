Indiana said goodbye to several of their favorite retail stores and restaurants in 2025, and the trend unfortunately continues in 2026.

Retailers And Restaurants In Indiana Closing Their Doors In 2026

Several retail chains and restaurants in Indiana have been closing locations at a concerning rate. According to Retail Dive, stores are closing due to the rapid rise of online shopping and changes in customer spending habits. Coupled with factors such as inflation and rising labor costs, many brick-and-mortar stores struggle to remain afloat. Hundreds of locations of big brand stores are scheduled to shut down soon, including one of America's oldest department stores.

While Sears hasn’t announced planned closures, The New York Times reports the company may not have much of a choice. Having dwindled to just five locations by late 2025, Sears has closed thousands of stores over the last 20 years. Sears closed its remaining Indiana location in 2022. The retailer also continues to sell goods on its website; however, some items are sold by third parties.

While 2026 has just started, major retailers and restaurants are already planning to shutter locations in the new year. From baby clothes to groceries to fast food, several national chains have announced plans to downsize or close completely. Some brands will go out of business and close all stores in 2026, but others will only close a few underperforming stores. Here’s what we know about closures coming in 2026:

