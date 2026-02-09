Job hunting in Michigan, like anywhere else in the U.S., can be stressful enough without having to dodge scammers along the way. And officials warn job scams targeting Michigan residents are surging, have grown harder to spot, and could syphon financial accounts.

Michigan Residents Warned Job-Related Scams Are On The Rise

Scam artists are becoming more sophisticated, with criminals using AI and other tools to create more convincing impersonations and phishing schemes. Job seekers are increasingly encountering job scams and fraudulent job postings. Criminals promote fake job opportunities through many of the same job boards that legitimate companies use, such as online job sites, social media platforms, and newspapers. The fake postings claim to offer employment but are instead used to collect personal information and could lead to an empty bank account.

According to a report by McAfee, certain frauds included requests to share bank details or to pay upfront costs associated with onboarding, such as certification or background check fees. Red flags include requests for gift cards, chat interviews (WhatsApp), or immediate requests for banking info for direct deposit before formal hiring. The Better Business Bureau warns the threat is growing—and so is the need for proactive protection. Here are a few ways to avoid becoming a victim:

Research the company before getting involved.

Never pay to play. If a position requires you to pay, it’s a scam.

Don’t share your personal information without an in-person meeting, if possible. You should not have to provide any personal data until you have been hired.

An employer doesn’t need your credit card information, so don’t share it.