The new year brings plenty of changes for Michigan residents and businesses in the Great Lakes state. One of those changes includes several major retail chains in Michigan announcing they will permanently close their doors in 2025.

Major Retail Chains In Michigan Shutting Down Locations In 2025

Many popular brands in Michigan announced massive closures in 2024, and the trend continues in 2025. According to CNN, the reasons for abrupt closures include bankruptcy, pushing more online sales, stopping losing money from underperforming locations, and a change in customer spending habits. And that means thousands of locations of big brand stores are scheduled to shut down soon, including one of America's oldest department stores.

Sears closed its last Michigan location at Westland Shopping Center in 2021. With only 7 stores left in the U.S., the department store may see its final wave of closures in 2025. But, there is hope that business could go on like one beloved department store that shuttered all brick-and-mortar locations. Lord & Taylor will rebrand and make an online comeback in 2025.

While many Michigan residents prefer online shopping, some like the convenience of getting what they need from a brick-and-mortar location. Some brands will go out of business and close all stores in 2025, but others like Walmart and Starbucks will only close a few underperforming stores. Check the list below to see which major retailers will close locations this year.

