Many Michigan residents will be traveling this Thanksgiving to visit friends and family. While on the road this holiday, several restaurants will be open for Michigan residents who want a turkey dinner or those looking to grab a bite outside the traditional Thanksgiving meal.

11 Restaurant Chains In Michigan That Are Open Thanksgiving Day

Several businesses in Michigan have announced closures on Thanksgiving, but some restaurants will keep their doors open. This is helpful for those who want to spend less time in the kitchen and more time with family and friends or are looking for a place to grab a pre-Thanksgiving meal before the big dinner. And let's not forget those who work on Thanksgiving and may not have time to cook a big meal. From sit-down restaurants to fast-food joints, there's more than one option in the Great Lakes state.

Some restaurants serve traditional Thanksgiving recipes complete with turkey and all the fixings. If a turkey dinner doesn't appeal to you, several places will have their standard menu options available on Thanksgiving.

While some restaurants will close altogether for the holiday to allow team members time to spend with their families and friends, others will have varying hours of operation depending on location. Whether eating in or looking for a to-go meal, check the list below of some of the major restaurants whose doors will be open on Thanksgiving, though hours may vary by location.

11 Restaurant Chains In Michigan That Are Open Thanksgiving Day These 11 restaurant chains in Michigan will be open for business on Thanksgiving day. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson