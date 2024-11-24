Detroit Lions 10-1 for the First Time Since 1934

The 2024 Detroit Lions are breaking records while showing eerie similarities to the dominant 1934 team.

90 years ago, the Portsmouth Spartans became the Detroit Lions. In their 4 seasons as Spartans, they did alright. However, in the first season as the Detroit Lions they finished with a 10-3 record according to Pro Football Reference. The Lions beat teams by 20-40 points each game and held their opponents to zero points in the first 8 games. The 1934 Lions had a whopping 179 net points. With 5 games left in the 2024 season, the Lions currently have 177 net points according to the NFL.

Previous to the Super Bowl era, the Detroit Lions won championship games in 1935, 1952, 1953, and 1957. When we think about the history of the Detroit Lions, we focus more on the Super Bowl era (1967-present.) Let's just say, the Super Bowl era hasn't been great for Lions fans.

The Lions averaged a sad 6 wins a season in the Super Bowl era before Coach Dan Campbell took over (1967 to 2020.) Then we have the 2008 Detroit Lions who found a way to go 0-16. Oddly enough, Dan Campbell was a tight end for the Lions that season. With Dan Campbell as coach, the Lions will average 9-10 wins a season depending on how the 2024 season ends.

I always said, that if the Lions can't get to the Super Bowl with Barry Sanders, they will never make it. I am happy to say that I was wrong. The Lions are favored to win the big game this year. And the fans deserve it.

