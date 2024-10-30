Many Michigan residents use a wallet or purse to keep items they use daily organized and conveniently located in one spot. However, authorities warn Michigan residents that keeping certain items in their purses or wallets may be doing more harm than good and should be removed immediately.

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan Residents Warned To Remove These Items From Wallets Now

According to LifeLock, the statistics on identity theft are staggering and cases continue to rise in Michigan and the U.S. And criminals are becoming more sophisticated with their crimes using AI techniques. But it doesn't take the latest technology for thieves to gain access to money and personal information. A simple method of using your wallet could lead you to be the next victim of fraud.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

According to Discover, millions see money and personal information fall into the wrong hands. It's easy to forget our wallets after setting them down to pay for something or have it fall out of our pockets or purses. While it may be easy to call a bank or credit card company to cancel a card, some items may not be easy to remove from a thief's hands once they have access. And if you're carrying items with sensitive information in your wallet, you may be asking for trouble.

Read More: FBI Warning Michigan Residents of New Crime Trend Called Jugging

Read More: FBI Warning Michigan Residents of New Crime Trend Called Jugging

Authorities urge Michigan residents to keep items they need in their wallets, like driver's licenses, credit and debit cards, and health insurance cards. Officials warn Michigan residents to check their wallets and purses for items listed below that could cause severe consequences and remove them immediately.

8 Items You Should Never Carry In Your Purse Or Wallet Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson