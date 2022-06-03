Remember A Loved One During Butterfly Release In Battle Creek

Have you lost a loved one, perhaps a special friend, to whom you would like to pay a special tribute in a unique way? Perhaps you should consider releasing a butterfly at an event scheduled at Battle Creek’s Leila Arboretum.

A butterfly release event is scheduled to take place at Leila Arboretum’s Kaleidoscope Garden, offering an opportunity for children, teens, adults, and seniors in the community to come together and celebrate the lives of those they have lost.

Get our free mobile app

The public can purchase a butterfly and after a reading of their loved one’s name, each family releases the butterfly into the garden. The release is part of a fundraiser for Centrica Care Navigators who provide hospice care. The event helps fund grief support programs, which are available free for anyone in southwest Michigan.

Event organizer Katie Paauwe says,

“There is something really special about sharing your grief, your story, and your memories with others. I’m so grateful we can hold this event for our community this year.”

Centrica Care Navigators, formerly Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, is a private, nonprofit healthcare agency supporting individuals and caregivers coping with illness, aging, dying, and loss. Founded in 1981, Centrica Care Navigators provides care for the body, mind, and spirit of the residents of Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Eaton, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties. The service is available to everyone, even those without insurance coverage. The Butterfly Release is at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Leila Arboretum, in Battle Creek. Registration opens at 9:00 a.m. Registration is also available online.