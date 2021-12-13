Did You Know About this Secret Pinball Arcade in Allegan?

Whether you’re a pinball wizard or just looking to have some fun, this arcade is one of downtown Allegan’s best kept secrets. Back when I was a kid growing up in Allegan there were only a handful of things to do for fun: either go to Pizza Hut and pump the jukebox full of quarters or go see a movie at the old Regent Theatre. Thankfully in recent years downtown Allegan has seen an uptick in new and exciting business ventures which now includes two craft breweries, a trendy new plant shop, and the Regent Arcade.

What used to be an old storage room behind the Regent Theatre is now a family-friendly venue that houses nine pinball machines, iconic arcade games, and several classic consoles like the Nintendo, Sega Genesis, and Atari with 50+ games available each.

Get our free mobile app

The Regent Arcade is a joint venture between the City of Allegan and Small Town Amusements LLC, and opened in 2019. To access this tucked away arcade you must follow the small alleyway located on the east side of the Regent Theatre. Blink and you’ll miss it!

I am by no means a pinball fanatic, but I like to try my hand at flicking those flippers! Half the time I don’t even know what’s going on in the games, I just like the flashing lights, fun music, and the feeling of nostalgia!

The pinball machines at the Regent Arcade range in age across the past eight decades, with the oldest machine being built in 1938—that’s about as nostalgia as can be! The machines are swapped out frequently, meaning you’re able to keep your skills fresh.

Next time you’re in Allegan, pop by the arcade after seeing a movie at the old Regent Theatre. The arcade is typically open several hours prior to, and after showtime. And brings some change too! Most games range in price from free play up to 75 cents per game.

You Could Own & Live In This Allegan Bowling Alley It's recently been made public that the owners of the Snowden Sunset Lanes building are now looking to sell the bowling alley in the hopes that the business can once again thrive under new ownership.