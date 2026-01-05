We first broke the news in August 2025 when it was announced Murk Management of South Haven had entered into a tentative agreement with Harding's Friendly Markets to sell four small-town grocery store staples in Allegan, Colon, Decatur, and Gobles.

Now, we have details on when the big transition will finally take place. Here's what we know so far:

As an Allegan native, I’m sad to see our beloved Village Market go. That being said, if I recall correctly the store was once a Harding’s, so in a way, what’s old is becoming new again.

I happened to see a post in my favorite Allegan County Informed Facebook group where management shared details on a timeline for the upcoming transition. I called Village Market, and at least in Allegan's case, the grocery store will be closed January 6th through 8th while staff make the switch:

Village Market will be closed for Hardings transition on the following days: January 6 - 7 - & 8, 2026. We will reopen as Hardings on January 9th, 2026 Also: Moore’s Family Pharmacy will be closed to “Inside” business during the above dates, BUT…. Drive through will be open. We will have parking spaces available for waiting & your prescriptions will be brought to your vehicle.

All four Village Market stores are already included among Harding's locations on their website with a banner reading "Store coming soon!" Hours of operation for the new stores are each listed as Sunday through Saturday, 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

