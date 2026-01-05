Village Market in Allegan to Reopen as Harding’s in January
We first broke the news in August 2025 when it was announced Murk Management of South Haven had entered into a tentative agreement with Harding's Friendly Markets to sell four small-town grocery store staples in Allegan, Colon, Decatur, and Gobles.
Now, we have details on when the big transition will finally take place. Here's what we know so far:
As an Allegan native, I’m sad to see our beloved Village Market go. That being said, if I recall correctly the store was once a Harding’s, so in a way, what’s old is becoming new again.
I happened to see a post in my favorite Allegan County Informed Facebook group where management shared details on a timeline for the upcoming transition. I called Village Market, and at least in Allegan's case, the grocery store will be closed January 6th through 8th while staff make the switch:
Village Market will be closed for Hardings transition on the following days: January 6 - 7 - & 8, 2026. We will reopen as Hardings on January 9th, 2026 Also: Moore’s Family Pharmacy will be closed to “Inside” business during the above dates, BUT…. Drive through will be open. We will have parking spaces available for waiting & your prescriptions will be brought to your vehicle.
Read More: Harding's to Buy 4 Village Market Stores Across SW Michigan.
Retailers And Restaurants In Michigan Closing Their Doors In 2026
Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson
8 Ways Your Meijer Experience Could Be Even Better
Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon