Here Are Options For Recycling Your Christmas Tree in SW Michigan:

The "Big Day" is over. So, now what?

Isn't it crazy how much thought and preparation and planning and time and effort goes into just one day?!

No matter when you choose to take down your holiday decorations (that's a separate debate) the conundrum most folks are faced with on December 26th is:

What do I do with my Christmas tree?!

Michigan is the 3rd largest supplier of Christmas trees in the nation, so we know there are plenty of trees in need of disposing of. When it comes to Christmas trees, don't just chuck it in the trash; you've got options! Here's what they include in the SW Michigan area:

The City of Kalamazoo has once again set up a designated drop-off location at the site of the Kalamazoo Farmers Market at 1204 Bank Street. Residents can drop off their live trees through January 31, 2024 but make sure all decorations and ornaments have been removed first!

Residents that wish to recycle artificial trees must place them out to the curb for their regularly scheduled collection. Adds the City, "Items must be neatly stacked in the curblawn. Larger items must be broken down or disassembled, or cut down to 4’ lengths."

The City of Portage will begin curbside collection of Christmas trees, as well as quarterly brush pick-up in January 2024. The city has been divided into 4 different collection zones, find your date and time here.

Wildlife Rescues

Quite often various animal rescues and zoos will accept your live Christmas trees as part of enrichment activities or to build habitats for the animals. In the past nearby rescues like All Creatures Deserving have accepted trees. Check here for more information.

