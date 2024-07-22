Retailer Big Lots Confirms Closing of Portage, Michigan Store

The longstanding rumors have finally been confirmed.

And quite unceremoniously, I must add! It was apparent the national big box retailer was struggling like most. Here's what we know so far:

After losing such retailers at Bed Bath & Beyond and Charlotte Russe and with such major chains like Rite-Aid and Walgreens not far behind, it's a wonder how any retailer manages to stay open in this economy.

And if it's this bad for the big box stores just think how our local mom and pop retailers must be hurting. We've seen the pleas from local Kalamazoo businesses like Schultz's Treat Street and Earthly Delights.

Just as recently as July 1, 2024 we told you of the challenges the Big Lots brand was facing including a filing with the S.E.C. and now we have word that the store at 6207 S Westnedge Ave. will soon close its doors for good.

How do we know?

Well, the website says so! If you head to the Big Lots website for its Portage, Michigan store you'll notice the banner that simply reads:

Closing this location.

Going-out-of-business sales have already begun but it appears they're only at the 20% phase currently with "limited exceptions". However, when you click for more details it simply takes you to the Big Lots store finder. Confusing!

As of this writing there are 46 Big Lots locations in Michigan with nearly 1,400 stores total across the United States. How many stores will remain at the end of the 2024 calendar year?

Only time will tell.

