City of Plainwell, Michigan Breaks Ground on New Hotel

This news seemed to come out of nowhere!

Residents of Plainwell, Michigan were surprised to discover the news via a recent social media post.

First, why am I so flustered by this news? Maybe as someone who grew up in nearby Allegan my jealousy is showing. Why does Plainwell get to have two hotels now and Allegan barely has one?

Comfort Inn Plainwell, Michigan

On Wednesday July 17th the City of Plainwell shared the following on Facebook,

City Staff were excited to participate in the Holiday Inn Express "Ground Breaking Ceremony" today. New development creates economic growth, social enrichment, and environmental sustainability, significantly enhancing our community.

Well the community was definitely surprised, I can tell you that. Comments on Facebook included:

"First time I'm hearing about this..." - Ann M. Fulton

"Sounds like property taxes ain't going to be all that fun soon" - Ashlie Babbitt

"Great news for local businesses, but, man, M89 traffic is already pretty congested, especially headed East into downtown. Congratulations though!" - Debbie Risner

Holiday Inn Express Plainwell

What We Know So Far:

Initial details are limited but I mean it's a Holiday Inn Express, what more do you need to know? The hotel will be located at 371 12th Street between Midway Chevrolet and Steensma Lawn.

That means it will be conveniently located and within walking distance to nearby gas stations, restaurants, Meijer, with downtown Plainwell or Otsego only a short drive down the road.

In addition to the new Holiday Inn Express there is a Comfort Inn in Plainwell next to the US-131 interchange.

