What’s Michigan’s Most Googled Christmas Search?

Christmas is coming! What are Michiganders searching?

We're in the home stretch to Christmas Day! As Michiganders prepare for the biggest holiday of the year, what are they still in need of?

From cookie recipes to store hours, do you have any guesses on what Michigan's most Googled Christmas search is for? Website Satellite Internet has looked at past Google search trends and gathered info on each state. Here's a look at what we're searching for:

In past years we've been searching for such things as "Boxing Day Deals", "Netlflix", and "Target Store Hours" but as recently as 2019 Michigan's most Googled Christmas search is: Amazon.com

Really? Amazon.com? I have a theory on what's really going on here...

How much do you want to bet that the only reason Amazon.com is Michigan's most searched term is because of technologically challenged folks who don't know how to get to the Amazon website.

I'd bet my life on it!

Other Christmas-Related Searches

If you want to go even further down the Christmas rabbit hole, here's a look at some of Michigan's other top Christmas-related searches:

Michigan's most searched Christmas cookie recipe

Michigan's favorite Christmas song

Michigan's most popular Christmas tradition

Michigan's favorite Christmas movie

