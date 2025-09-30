Many Michigan residents have ready-to-serve meals on hand for a quick meal option without the hassle. However, Michigan residents are urged to check their freezers for frozen meals that could lead to serious illness and could be deadly.

Major Brands Recall Potentially Deadly Frozen Meals In Michigan

The CDC issued a multi-state recall for ready-to-eat meals containing pasta that may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks of eating contaminated food, but can appear as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after. An update issued by the CDC showed the listeria outbreak has led to 20 cases, including 19 hospitalizations and four deaths. The outbreak also spans 15 states and includes the following products distributed at major retail stores in Michigan:

12-ounce packages of Marketside Linguine With Beef Meatballs and Marinara Sauce, sold at Walmart, with “Best if Used By” dates between September 22 and October 1, 2025, and the establishment number “EST. 50784” or "EST. 47718."

12-ounce packages of Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo, with “Best if Used By” dates 9/20/2025, 9/24/2025, and 9/27/2025, and the establishment number “P-45288.”

The CDC reports that while the products linked to the recall should no longer be available for sale in stores, they may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers if they were purchased recently. The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

