Many Indiana residents are required to renew their licenses every four years. However, new ID rules will soon go into effect, and officials warn that drivers in the Hoosier state should prepare for them now.

What Happens In Indiana If Your License Isn't Real ID Ready?

Real ID is one of a handful of documents that allows Indiana residents to board commercial flights. It is also necessary to access certain federal facilities like military bases. All states, all five U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia will enforce Real ID requirements on May 7, 2025. So what happens if your license isn't Real ID ready by the deadline?

On May 7, 2025, U.S. travelers must be REAL ID compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities. The law means certain federal agencies, like the Transportation Security Administration or the Department of Homeland Security, will not be allowed to accept state-issued forms of identification that don't include a Real ID seal. Travelers without a RealL ID-compliant license or acceptable alternative such as a passport will not be allowed through TSA checkpoints.

If your license or ID has the star, you are REAL ID ready. To obtain a Real ID before the deadline, visit an Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch in person with the following documents:

Proof of Identity

Proof of Social Security

Proof of Indiana Residency

Residents with questions can use the Indiana BMV's interactive document guide online or contact the BMV service line at (888) 692-6841.

