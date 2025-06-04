Michigan Cities Make The List For Top Rat Infestations
Three Michigan cities are among the 50 most rat-infested places in America. Can you guess the cities?
Orkin recently published a study that shines a light on several Midwest cities with rat problems. The states that border Michigan also had cities show up on the list. For example, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Chicago, Illinois. Chicago is an overachiever in the rat game, as they have been number 1 on this list for the last decade.
It's important to note, this study is not per capita. This is how Orkin comes up with this list.
This year’s data was collected by tracking new residential rodent treatments from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024. This data helps Orkin better understand how likely homeowners in each city are to have a rodent problem.
With that information, it's no surprise that the 4 largest cities in the U.S. hold the top 4 spots. But, what about the state of Michigan? Let's take a look.
3 Most Rat-Infested Michigan Cities
30 Most Rat-Infested Cities in the United States According to Orkin
- No. 30 Albuquerque, N.M.
- No. 29 Honolulu, Hawaii
- No. 28 Raleigh, N.C.
- No. 27 Grand Rapids, Mich.
- No. 26 Charlotte, N.C.
- No. 25 Houston, Texas
- No. 24 Norfolk, Va.
- No. 23 Miami, Fla.
- No. 22 Dallas, Texas
- No. 21 Pittsburgh, Pa.
- No. 20 Sacramento, Calif.
- No. 19 Milwaukee, Wis.
- No. 18 San Diego, Calif.
- No. 17 Columbus, Ohio
- No. 16 Atlanta, Ga.
- No. 15 Indianapolis, Ind.
- No. 14 Seattle, Wash.
- No. 13 Hartford, Conn.
- No. 12 Boston, Mass.
- No. 11 Minneapolis, Minn.
- No. 10 Cleveland, Ohio
- No. 9 Baltimore, Md.
- No. 8 Detroit, Mich.
- No. 7 Philadelphia, Pa.
- No. 6 Denver, Colo.
- No. 5 Washington, D.C.
- No. 4 San Francisco, Cali.
- No. 3 New York, N.Y.
- No. 2 Los Angeles, Calif.
- No. 1 Chicago, Ill.
