Three Michigan cities are among the 50 most rat-infested places in America. Can you guess the cities?

Orkin recently published a study that shines a light on several Midwest cities with rat problems. The states that border Michigan also had cities show up on the list. For example, Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Chicago, Illinois. Chicago is an overachiever in the rat game, as they have been number 1 on this list for the last decade.

It's important to note, this study is not per capita. This is how Orkin comes up with this list.

This year’s data was collected by tracking new residential rodent treatments from September 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024. This data helps Orkin better understand how likely homeowners in each city are to have a rodent problem.

Get our free mobile app

With that information, it's no surprise that the 4 largest cities in the U.S. hold the top 4 spots. But, what about the state of Michigan? Let's take a look.

3 Most Rat-Infested Michigan Cities Gallery Credit: Dana Marshall, Canva and Orkin

30 Most Rat-Infested Cities in the United States According to Orkin

No. 30 Albuquerque, N.M.

No. 29 Honolulu, Hawaii

No. 28 Raleigh, N.C.

No. 27 Grand Rapids, Mich.

No. 26 Charlotte, N.C.

No. 25 Houston, Texas

No. 24 Norfolk, Va.

No. 23 Miami, Fla.

No. 22 Dallas, Texas

No. 21 Pittsburgh, Pa.

No. 20 Sacramento, Calif.

No. 19 Milwaukee, Wis.

No. 18 San Diego, Calif.

No. 17 Columbus, Ohio

No. 16 Atlanta, Ga.

No. 15 Indianapolis, Ind.

No. 14 Seattle, Wash.

No. 13 Hartford, Conn.

No. 12 Boston, Mass.

No. 11 Minneapolis, Minn.

No. 10 Cleveland, Ohio

No. 9 Baltimore, Md.

No. 8 Detroit, Mich.

No. 7 Philadelphia, Pa.

No. 6 Denver, Colo.

No. 5 Washington, D.C.

No. 4 San Francisco, Cali.

No. 3 New York, N.Y.

No. 2 Los Angeles, Calif.

No. 1 Chicago, Ill.

Tap here to see the full list of rat-infested cities according to Orkin.

READ MORE: Michigan Bill Introduced To Study Long-Term PFAS Effects

Five Michigan Pests And Natural Ways To Get Rid of Them Tired of unwanted pests? Discover natural and safe ways to remove bugs from your Michigan home without harsh chemicals, keeping your family and pets protected. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh