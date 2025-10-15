Raptor Run 5K At Kalamazoo Nature Center

Michigan is one of the most beautiful states in the country, showcasing some of the best thing's nature has to offer our world. First off, we have the amazing Great Lakes and the sand dunes at Sleeping Bear. Let's not forget about the waterfalls and miles of woodlands that fill in the space between inland lakes. Michigan has a little bit of everything that makes nature great.

The Kalamazoo Nature Center has been a place where people can be one with nature or learn more about nature for decades. The Kalamazoo Nature Center does a great job of helping city people escape their life and be grounded and connected with nature. They are celebrating their 65th anniversary this year and looking for ways to continue sharing the beauty of nature.

This year, they are bringing back a popular event that helps people explore the nature on their land while also benefitting a great cause. The Raptor Run 5K and the Kids Raptor Run is returning for another year of fun running with a nature twist. The run will be on Saturday October 18th at the Kalamazoo Nature Center.

Have You Heard Of The Raptor Run At The Kalamazoo Nature Center?

WOODTV via MSN reports:

Registered athletes will compete in the Kids Raptor Run at 9 a.m. or Raptor Run 5K at 10 a.m. The Kids Raptor Run is approximately one kilometer long and is stroller-friendly, and commemorative T-shirts are first come, first served. Registration for the Kids Raptor Run is $25 and registration for the Raptor Run 5K is $45. For more information on the races, visit the Kalamazoo Nature Center website.

All proceeds from the Raptor Run will support KNC’s early childhood education programs, which provide high-quality, nature-based education for children ages 3 and 4.