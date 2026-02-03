A struggling music teacher turned daredevil, Annie's leap into the falls wasn’t just a stunt; it was a desperate bid for a better life.

The first person to survive Niagara Falls has an unbelievably heartbreaking life story.

Before she earned the nickname "The Queen of the Mist," Annie Edson Taylor was a music teacher in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. She was having a hard time financially when she saw an ad in the paper that gave her hope, according to the Radiolab podcast. That ad was looking for someone willing to brave Niagara Falls in a barrel. Nobody had ever successfully pulled off this stunt in the past. Understand, the water crashes down in such a violent manner that you can hear the falls 5 miles away.

How Dangerous is Niagara Falls?

There is an average of 20 to 30 deaths annually from accidental falls and suicides at Niagara Falls, according to a 2012 CNN report. An estimated 5,000 people have died at Niagara Falls.

How a Michigan music teacher ended up being the first person to survive going over Niagara Falls.

In 1901, Taylor had a friend build her a barrel. She then jumped on a train from Michigan to the falls in the hopes that she would come out of this with paid appearances. She was just trying to make ends meet.

Here's the first shocking fact that many people don't know about this record-breaking moment. Annie successfully braved Niagara Falls in a barrel on October 24, 1901. That happened to be her birthday, according to Wikipedia. Her 63rd birthday. You read that right. The first person to survive the falls in a barrel was a 63-year-old woman from Michigan.

Read More: The Michigan Band That Outshined The Beatles For A Moment

Read More: The Michigan Band That Outshined The Beatles For A Moment

Following this huge moment, her manager, Frank Russell, took the barrel and hired a young model. Russell, the model, and the barrel toured around the world making tons of money. In 1901, there was no way for the average person to fact-check and find out that the model was not the real "Queen of the Mist."

Annie Edson Taylor was able to speak at a small number of events about her experience being the first person to survive the falls. But it was not enough to help her financially. At the age of 82, Taylor died poor, almost 20 years after her amazing feat.

Speaking of Michigan firsts. Do you know which film was the first to be shot in Michigan? How about the first Michigan native to have a number 1 hit? Scroll down for those answers.

Bill Haley: First Person from Michigan to Have a #1 Hit

Get our free mobile app