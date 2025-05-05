The warmer weather months are finally arriving in Indiana, and residents can enjoy more of their favorite outdoor activities. However, officials warn those heading outdoors in the Hoosier State who see purple markings to turn around immediately.

Indiana Residents On Edge As Purple Warnings Appear In The State

Indiana has plenty of spots to enjoy outdoor fun, including areas to explore on a day hike, fishing, hunting, swimming, and more. While many of these areas are accessible to the public, some may be more off the beaten path. And if you notice purple markings in this area, ignoring them could include charges, fines, and possibly jail time.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

If you spot purple paint on your early morning hike, it may be best to turn around and find another route, because you might be trespassing.

Many U.S. states abide by the "purple paint law," which allows land and property owners to use purple paint marks on trees and fences to deter people from trespassing. Using the paint in Indiana is akin to posting a "No Trespassing" sign, although not everyone knows what it means.

According to Indiana law, residents can put lines of purple spray paint on trees or posts in front of their homes to signify no trespassing. Purple marks are used because they're more permanent and can be more recognizable from a distance. Plus, purple paint laws are common enough now that manufacturers are adapting.

Canva Canva loading...

According to Purdue University, purple paint is a preferred option for homeowners who struggle with keeping up signs due to wind, rain, or even vandals. So, if you’re walking through the woods and spot one purple mark, keep an eye out for others—they’re all there to tell you the same thing: this land is private.

10 Indiana Laws You Don't Know You're Breaking