In case you haven't heard the news, Governor Whitmer recently announced changes to Michigan's tourism campaign. Unfortunately, the beloved "Pure Michigan" slogan is out, and "Keep It Fresh" is in. Is that really the best they could do?

When I first heard the news I was hoping it was some sort of April Fool's Day prank-- which actually would have been really clever! However, that is sadly not the case.

When Did "Pure Michigan" Start?

The campaign made famous by comedian and actor Tim Allen first started back in 2008. Of the slogan Michigan Business says,

The Pure Michigan campaign is designed to remind travelers of the beauty and diversity of Michigan's destinations, and seek their purest, most unforgettable moments of warm weather travel

As we Michiganders embraced the phrase "Pure Michigan" it began to take on a life of its own. At its essence, it encompassed everything that makes Michigan well, Michigan!

Hit a pothole? That's Pure Michigan. Spent the day at the lake? Pure Michigan. It even spawned an NSFW YouTube series of "Not So Pure Michigan" parody commercials. So now what?

In my opinion, "Keep It Fresh" sounds more like an ad for Michigan-based grocery chain Meijer and not a slogan for the entire state of Michigan! My suggestion for a new slogan is:

Michigan, Great Lakes. Great Vibes.

Literally anything is better than "Keep It Fresh"! What do you think?

