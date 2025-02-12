Prom Dress Giveaway Offers Free Gowns to Michigan Teens

We're approaching that magical time of year; it's time to start planning for prom 2025!

Whether you look back fondly on your own high school prom or perhaps you didn't even attend, watch any teen flick and you'll know that prom is supposed to be one of the highlights of your high school experience.

Get our free mobile app

As magical and care-free as it seems in the movies, there's actually a lot of work going on behind the scenes to ensure you have that one perfect night: Hair, makeup, jewelry, limos, dinner, prom tickets, and of course the perfect prom dress-- it all adds up fast!

To ensure every teen in Southwest Michigan gets to experience an enchanting evening with their peers The Cinderella Project of Kalamazoo is once again making free prom dresses available to students. The non-profit organization shared the details on social media writing,

Our event is open to any high school student in need of a dress for prom! (No geographic restrictions or proof of need required.) Please share! The more people that know about our event, the more students we'll be able to help!

Registration for appointments will open on March 1, 2025, and appointments go fast so make sure you set a reminder! When March 28 finally arrives participants will be assisted by volunteers who help shoppers select everything from accessories to the perfect prom dress.

In the meantime, if you or anyone you know has a formal dress gathering dust in the dark corner of your closet, there's someone out there in need who would appreciate giving it new life. The organization is especially in need of plus-sized dress donations. Donations for The Cinderella Project are accepted year-round at Memories Bridal & Evening Wear in downtown Kalamazoo. More details here.

Yes, These Detroit Area Teens Just Took the Most Epic Prom Photos These teens took prom photos to a whole new level with these epic shots. Gallery Credit: Nikki Lawson