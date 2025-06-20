Many residents of Indiana and Michigan keep cough syrup on hand to help alleviate the symptoms of the common cold. However, residents are urged to check their cabinets for a popular cough medicine that could potentially be deadly.

Potentially Deadly Cough Syrup Recalled In Michigan And Indiana

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the cough syrup affected by the recall may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus, which can cause two types of foodborne illnesses. One causes nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps within six hours of exposure. The other triggers diarrhea and cramping, typically 8 to 16 hours after use. The following product is included in the recall:

Canva Canva loading...

Medtech Products issued a voluntary recall of five lots of its Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup due to "the presence of Bacillus cereus and loss of shelf-stability". The affected bottles were sold both in stores and online between Dec. 14, 2022, and June 4, 2025. Michigan and Indiana residents are urged to check for the following:

Canva Canva loading...

The recall extends to Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup in a 4 fl oz amber bottle with a UPC of 7-56184-10737-9. The lots included in the recall are as follows:

Lot 0039, with an expiration date of 11/2025

Lot 0545, with an expiration date of 01/2026

Lot 0640, with an expiration date of 02/2026

Lot 0450, with an expiration date of 05/2026

Lot 1198, with an expiration date of 12/2026

So far, no illnesses have been reported. Medtech is offering full refunds for the recalled products. Customers can contact the company directly by email at medicalaffairs@prestigebrands.com, through its website, or by phone at (800) 754-8853.

