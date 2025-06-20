Potentially Deadly Cough Syrup Recalled In Michigan And Indiana
Many residents of Indiana and Michigan keep cough syrup on hand to help alleviate the symptoms of the common cold. However, residents are urged to check their cabinets for a popular cough medicine that could potentially be deadly.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the cough syrup affected by the recall may be contaminated with Bacillus cereus, which can cause two types of foodborne illnesses. One causes nausea, vomiting, and stomach cramps within six hours of exposure. The other triggers diarrhea and cramping, typically 8 to 16 hours after use. The following product is included in the recall:
Medtech Products issued a voluntary recall of five lots of its Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup due to "the presence of Bacillus cereus and loss of shelf-stability". The affected bottles were sold both in stores and online between Dec. 14, 2022, and June 4, 2025. Michigan and Indiana residents are urged to check for the following:
The recall extends to Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup in a 4 fl oz amber bottle with a UPC of 7-56184-10737-9. The lots included in the recall are as follows:
- Lot 0039, with an expiration date of 11/2025
- Lot 0545, with an expiration date of 01/2026
- Lot 0640, with an expiration date of 02/2026
- Lot 0450, with an expiration date of 05/2026
- Lot 1198, with an expiration date of 12/2026
So far, no illnesses have been reported. Medtech is offering full refunds for the recalled products. Customers can contact the company directly by email at medicalaffairs@prestigebrands.com, through its website, or by phone at (800) 754-8853.
