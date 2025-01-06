It's unsurprising to Michigan residents that winter can be brutal in the Great Lakes State. Waking up to heavy snow, ice accumulation, and bitterly cold temperatures, can be tough to endure. But there is one way to help make winter mornings easier in Michigan with a simple potato hack.

Canva Canva loading...

How To Survive Winter Mornings In Michigan With This Potato Hack

According to Michigan law, drivers must remove all snow and ice from their vehicles to see clearly when heading onto the roads. However, residents may find themselves in a rush with no time to wait for the defrost to melt the ice. But a simple potato hack could help speed up the process and get you on your way quickly.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

There are several ways to help de-ice a frosty windshield that doesn't include using all of your windshield wiper fluid or running your vehicle until it melts. One hack helps prevent walking out to a frozen windshield in the morning. And it's as simple as grabbing a potato from your kitchen. According to the Farmer's Almanac:

The night before freezing temperatures, rub half a potato over your car’s windshield. The sugar from the potato creates a barrier over the window and prevents ice from forming, so you’ll come out in the morning and won’t have to scrape! Simply use your wipers and washer fluid to clear the residue away.

While it takes some prior planning, this small effort can help make Michigan winter mornings easier.

12 Signs of a Cold and Brutal Michigan Winter Here's an interesting look at strange signs that winter is going to be a rough one. This list, much like The Farmer's Almanac , deals in folklore and isn't scientifically backed. Gallery Credit: Canva