There's three things you need to know about @cowphobia86 on Tik Tok:

1. He doesn't say a word

2. He LOVES Ranch Dressing

3. And, he's from Michigan.

Get our free mobile app

Affectionately known as "The Ranch Guy" on Tik Tok, John Harris has been on the app for a couple years now, and saw moderate success through 2021. By that spring, he was towing along 60-70,000 followers, and creating pretty consistent trend content.

But a post on April 30, 2021 changed everything for him. A stitch of him reacting to a slice of pizza being dunked into a bucket of ranch dressing brought him 15 million views, and 2.5 million likes. Before that, he was ONLY averaging views in the 20-30,000 range.

It was all downhill from there. Nearly every video for a year, now, has him silent, and utilizing Ranch Dressing in one form or another. Add to that, his innocent demeanor, and apparently you get Tik Tok Gold. "Ranch Guy" recently did a collaboration with another Tik Toker I wrote about, "The Michigander," and it was in that video I realized that he was from Michigan. So apparently, there's something about this state that seems to cultivate great tik tokers.

So after watching The Michigander talk about Vernors in every other tik tok, and now Ranch Guy, I'm thinking there's a VERY specific thing I need to do to gain followers.... eat and be obsessed with one food.