Many Michigan residents keep popcorn on hand as a tasty snack choice. However, residents are warned to check the label on popcorn products in their home as a popular brand has been recalled that could be life threatening.

Popcorn Recalled In Michigan As Threat-To-Life Warning Issued

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall has been issued for popcorn sold in Michigan and nationwide due to undeclared allergens that could pose a serious risk to millions of Americans with food allergies.

Jody’s Inc. issued a nationwide recall of Cabot Creamery Sea Salt Caramel Cheddar Popcorn due to the presence of undeclared peanuts. The recall process began after the Farmer Companies Inc. notified Jody’s of two customer complaints about discovering peanuts inside the popcorn bags—even though peanuts were not declared on the label. According to the FDA, “People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the affected product,”

The recall affects 6-ounce (170g) bags marked with the lot number 2519907B1 and a "Best If Enjoyed By" date of July 15, 2026. The affected product bears UPC 8 50016 95530 6 and was distributed across the United States.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported. Consumers who purchased this product should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard it.

